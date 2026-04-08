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PerformerPro Accessories + holder

Discontinued

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PerformerProAccessories + holder

CP9278

PerformerPro Accessories + holder

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Do you want your vacuum cleaner accessories, such as small nozzles, always at hand while you're vacuum cleaning? This handy accessory holder keeps all your small hoover tools together. It can easily be attached to the tube of your vacuum cleaner.

  • PDF file
  • 8 April 2026

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