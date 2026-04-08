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All series
PerformerPro Accessories + holder
Discontinued
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CP9278
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Do you want your vacuum cleaner accessories, such as small nozzles, always at hand while you're vacuum cleaning? This handy accessory holder keeps all your small hoover tools together. It can easily be attached to the tube of your vacuum cleaner.
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