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    • Stronger yet quieter cooling (1) Stronger yet quieter cooling (1) Stronger yet quieter cooling (1)
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      Tower Fan 5000 Series Tower Fan

      CX5550/01

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Stronger yet quieter cooling (1)

      Enjoy powerful cooling with minimal noise and energy usage. Experience refreshing airflow that cools the entire room, and create a soothing atmosphere by infusing the breeze with your favourite essential oils.

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      Stronger yet quieter cooling (1)

      40% quieter with SilentWings technology (1)

      • Strong airflow at 2370 m³/h
      • Ultra-quiet operation
      • Low energy consumption
      • Remote control
      Powerful airflow for maximum comfort

      Powerful airflow for maximum comfort

      This bladeless fan delivers strong airflow of 2,370 m³/h, to quickly cool your entire space. It circulates cool air farther and wider (1), with airspeeds of up to 8.1 m/s.

      Whisper-quiet breeze, with SilentWings technology

      Whisper-quiet breeze, with SilentWings technology

      Experience 40% quieter cooling (1), as low as 24 dB (2). Featuring an air outlet inspired by aeroplane-wing aerodynamics, this fan is perfect for restful sleep, work, or total relaxation.

      Tailored comfort for every need

      Tailored comfort for every need

      Choose from 3 modes (Manual, Natural Breeze, Advanced Sleep) and 5 speed levels for personalised cooling. From a gentle breeze to powerful airflow, enjoy effortless comfort all day.

      Wide oscillation for whole-room cooling

      Wide oscillation for whole-room cooling

      With 80° oscillation, this fan distributes air to every corner of the room – so you can feel refreshed no matter where you are.

      Low energy consumption

      Low energy consumption

      At maximum 48 W, it uses less energy than a traditional incandescent light bulb – keeping you cool while saving on energy costs.

      Stay cool overnight with the Quiet Sleep mode

      Stay cool overnight with the Quiet Sleep mode

      Advanced Sleep mode gradually reduces airflow speed every 30 minutes and dims the display lights, helping you fall asleep naturally while saving energy through the night.

      Soothing aromatherapy

      Soothing aromatherapy

      Enhance your well-being by infusing the breeze with your favourite essential oils for a calming experience.

      Timer function to save energy and hassle

      Timer function to save energy and hassle

      Use the 9-hour timer to automatically switch off the fan after your chosen duration. Enjoy cool comfort without needing to get up or worry about turning it off.

      Easy control with remote and touch panel

      Easy control with remote and touch panel

      Easily adjust your tower fan using the intuitive touch panel or remote, for convenient operation from anywhere in the room.

      Feel the wind with Natural Breeze mode

      Feel the wind with Natural Breeze mode

      This mode adjusts fan speeds dynamically to mimic the natural movement of air and provide a calming breeze in the room.

      Slim and space-saving design

      Slim and space-saving design

      Elegant, slim design that fits into any room. Place it in a corner or against a wall to save space while keeping your home cool and stylish.

      Easy, tool-free assembly

      Easy, tool-free assembly

      Set up in seconds with no screws or hassle. Designed for convenience, the fan assembles effortlessly and is ready to use immediately.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product Type
        Tower Fan
        Colour
        Charcoal Grey
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Motor
        AC motor

      • Technical Specifications

        Maximum power
        48 W
        Min. sound level
        24 dB(A)
        Max. sound level
        44 dB(A)

      • Performance

        Fan airflow
        2370 m³/h
        Air velocity
        8.1 m/s

      • Usability

        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Natural Breeze mode
        Yes
        Manual mode
        Yes
        Aroma diffuser
        Yes
        Speed settings
        Yes (5 levels)
        Timer
        1-9h
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Oscillation
        80°
        Interface
        Touch display
        Remote control
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        17.2 cm
        Product Width
        15.8 cm
        Product Height
        106.0 cm
        Product Weight
        4.9 kg
        Package Length
        25.7 cm
        Package Width
        25.0 cm
        Package Height
        111.0 cm
        Package Weight
        7.0 kg

      • Energy efficiency

        Stand-by power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Maintenance

        Warranty
        2 years

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        Aroma pads
        Related Accessories 1
        FY5100

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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      • (1) vs. predecessor CX5535
      • (2) Tested at lowest speed settings
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