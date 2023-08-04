Search terms
EP3326/90
The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffee
Enjoy 5 hot and refreshing drinks in one touch, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. The classic milk frother allows you to easily prepare thick-frothed milk for your cappuccinos or hot milk for your hot chocolates.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fully automatic espresso machine
At one touch, enjoy popular coffee recipes, from classic espresso, regular black coffee, espresso lungo to iced coffee, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available. Our unique brewing system perfectly extracts the beans' flavours with a slower flow rate and at lower temperature. Add ice cubes to your drink and enjoy a delicious iced-coffee, with no compromise on coffee intensity.
Easily select your favourite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with coloured icons. Adjust your coffee your way with the My Coffee Choice function: choose your preferred coffee strength, length and milk froth level, just to your taste.
Easily prepare your favourite milk-based coffees in only 2 steps. The classic milk frother prepares thick-frothed milk to which you can add espresso and enjoy a delicious cappuccino. You can even prepare hot milk for your hot chocolates.
Bring out the full flavour of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder of this Philips 3300 coffee machine can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grinding.
Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new café-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app.
By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.
Quietly prepare aromatic coffee thanks to our industry-leading SilentBrew technology, which uses sound shielding and quiet grinding to create a pleasant coffee making experience. Certified by Quiet Mark....
