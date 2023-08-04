Effortlessly enjoy 5 hot and refreshing drinks, in one touch

At one touch, enjoy popular coffee recipes, from classic espresso, regular black coffee, espresso lungo to iced coffee, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available. Our unique brewing system perfectly extracts the beans' flavours with a slower flow rate and at lower temperature. Add ice cubes to your drink and enjoy a delicious iced-coffee, with no compromise on coffee intensity.