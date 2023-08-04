Search terms

      Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine

      EP3326/90

      The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffee

      Enjoy 5 hot and refreshing drinks in one touch, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. The classic milk frother allows you to easily prepare thick-frothed milk for your cappuccinos or hot milk for your hot chocolates.

      The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffee

      Effortless coffee selection and customisation

      • 5 Beverages
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Black Chrome
      Effortlessly enjoy 5 hot and refreshing drinks, in one touch

      Effortlessly enjoy 5 hot and refreshing drinks, in one touch

      At one touch, enjoy popular coffee recipes, from classic espresso, regular black coffee, espresso lungo to iced coffee, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available. Our unique brewing system perfectly extracts the beans' flavours with a slower flow rate and at lower temperature. Add ice cubes to your drink and enjoy a delicious iced-coffee, with no compromise on coffee intensity.

      Easy coffee selection and customisation

      Easy coffee selection and customisation

      Easily select your favourite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with coloured icons. Adjust your coffee your way with the My Coffee Choice function: choose your preferred coffee strength, length and milk froth level, just to your taste.

      Silky-smooth froth for your cappuccinos or hot chocolates

      Silky-smooth froth for your cappuccinos or hot chocolates

      Easily prepare your favourite milk-based coffees in only 2 steps. The classic milk frother prepares thick-frothed milk to which you can add espresso and enjoy a delicious cappuccino. You can even prepare hot milk for your hot chocolates.

      Enriched flavour with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Enriched flavour with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Bring out the full flavour of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder of this Philips 3300 coffee machine can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grinding.

      Find inspiration and support on our app

      Find inspiration and support on our app

      Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new café-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app.

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Quietly prepare aromatic coffee with SilentBrew

      Quietly prepare aromatic coffee thanks to our industry-leading SilentBrew technology, which uses sound shielding and quiet grinding to create a pleasant coffee making experience. Certified by Quiet Mark....

        Coffee type
        Fresh beans
        User involvement
        Touch of a button
        Product Type
        Fully automatic espresso machine
        Drinks
        Espresso, Coffee, Americano, Espresso Lungo, Iced Coffee, Hot Water, Warm milk
        Pre-programmed drinks
        5
        Number of servings
        2
        Pressure
        15 bar
        Built-in grinder
        Yes
        Grinder settings
        12
        Bean container capacity
        275 g
        Milk frothing
        Yes
        Milk solution
        CMF
        Capacity Water tank
        1.8 L
        Profiles
        No
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Technology
        Silent brew
        Interface
        Intuitive touch display
        Warranty
        2 years
        Connectivity
        No
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Yes

        Energy Efficiency rating
        Class A
        Power
        1500 W
        Voltage
        230 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Number in pack
        1

        Automatic shut-off timer
        Yes
        Safety certification
        Yes

        Product Length
        433 mm
        Product Width
        246 mm
        Product Height
        371 mm
        Product Weight
        8 kg
        Package Length
        491.5 mm
        Package Width
        287.5 mm
        Package Height
        487 mm
        Package Weight
        10-12.5 kg

        Included Accessories 1
        AquaClean filter
        Related Accessories 1
        • Coffee oil removal tablets
        • Water Hardness Test Strip
        Related Accessories 2
        Espresso machine descaler
        Related Accessories 3
        Cleaning brush
        Related Accessories 4
        Philips brew group lubricant
        Related Accessories 5
        Measuring Spoon

        User Manual
        > 75% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 95% recycled materials

        Produced In
        Romania

        Standby mode power consumption
        0.2 W
        Off mode power consumption
        n/a
        Networked standby mode power consumption
        n/a
        Period before automatic switching into standby mode
        30 min
        Measurement standard
        EN 50564:2011

      • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing global leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023).
