      Café Aromis Series 8000 Philips Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

      EP8757/20

      Tastes café-made, feels like home

      Enjoy café-quality coffee at home with Philips Café Aromis. Create 50+ drinks, from espresso to cold brew, made with more beans* for that café-like taste. Produce velvety hot or cold froth with LatteGo Pro and clean it in 10 seconds rinsing under running water.

      Make it a bundle and save

      Café Aromis Series 8000
      Café Aromis Series 8000

      Philips Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

      Tastes café-made, feels like home

      The intensity you love, from espresso to cold brew

      • Café-quality results with BrewExtract technology
      • Velvety milk froth with LatteGo Pro
      • 50+ hot and cold drinks for every mood
      • Hassle-free cleaning
      • Easy-to-use intuitive display
      More beans, more flavour

      More beans, more flavour

      The secret to café-like intensity? Our BrewExtract technology doses and presses more beans* into every brew to create that unmistakable café-like taste from your espresso machine. Want to make it just right? Tweak your brew using one of 7 intensity levels.

      Velvety milk froth, for all your café favourites

      Velvety milk froth, for all your café favourites

      Café-quality results also mean velvety milk froth, hot or cold. That's where LatteGo Pro comes in. From cappuccino to iced latte, our milk system delivers café-quality results using both dairy and plant-based milks. It's dishwasher safe and no tubes means you can clean it in 10 seconds rinsing under running water. Experience next-level froth with LatteGo Pro: the innovative milk frother in our coffee machine system.

      50+ hot and cold drinks for every mood

      50+ hot and cold drinks for every mood

      Explore 50+ hot and cold coffee creations, from rich espressos to refreshing cold brews. This hot and iced coffee maker is the perfect solution for families and coffee lovers seeking café-level variety at home.

      All the enjoyment with minimal cleaning

      All the enjoyment with minimal cleaning

      Clean LatteGo Pro in 10 seconds by rinsing under running water or place it in the dishwasher. The brew unit can be cleaned under the tap. When it's time to run a cleaning programme, like descaling, your machine will guide you through it.

      Your favourite coffee, at the touch of a button

      Your favourite coffee, at the touch of a button

      The intuitive touch TFT 4.3" display ensures effortless coffee making with one-touch brewing and personalised user profiles. Simple controls make it easy for everyone in the household to enjoy premium coffees at home.

      Your Barista at home

      Your Barista at home

      Meet your barista assistant, the helper that strives to make your coffee better, every day. You can use it on your machine or in the HomeID app. Chat and tell which beans you're using, and it will automatically adjust the brew settings so you get the best extraction from your beans. With barista assistant, you can adjust the strength, volume or temperature to suit your taste – even when brewing remotely. It's always at your service, so every cup feels like it was made by a real barista in your own kitchen.

      Authentic Cold Brew taste

      Authentic Cold Brew taste

      Experience refreshing cold brew at the press of a button - well-balanced and smooth, ready on demand.

      40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

      40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

      Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sound, making it easier to enjoy the simple delight of brewing coffee. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and comes with a Quiet Mark certification.

      Aromatic coffee from fresh beans

      Aromatic coffee from fresh beans

      Café-quality coffee starts with freshly ground beans. Add your favourite beans, select your coffee and let the integrated grinder release that irresistible aroma and flavour. Fine-tune the grind size using of one of 12 settings, from fine to coarse.

      Even more flavour thanks to the extra shot function

      Even more flavour thanks to the extra shot function

      Enjoy more flavour and strong coffee without the bitterness by using our extra shot function. You can add it to any of our coffee recipes, except when using the pre-ground function.

      Save on water and energy usage with Eco mode

      Save on water and energy usage with Eco mode

      Use Eco mode to reduce water and energy consumption, without compromising on coffee quality. Our Philips Café Aromis allows you to dim the main and cup lights earlier than the default time, use less water while rinsing, switch to standby mode more quickly or dim brightness.

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      Brew up to 5000 cups without having to descale using an AquaClean filter. It purifies water before brewing begins so your coffee tastes more flavoursome.

      Brew remotely and get tips with the HomeID app

      Brew remotely and get tips with the HomeID app

      Get coffee advice, recipes and help directly through the HomeID App — your digital barista companion across every step of your journey.

      Designed to elevate your home

      Designed to elevate your home

      Philips Café Aromis coffee machine with grinder and frother not only brews delicious coffee but elevates your kitchen as well. An elegant finish, soft curves and intuitive display combine to add a sleek, European touch to your home.

      More cups, less refills

      More cups, less refills

      Brew more high-quality coffee and refill less thanks to the generous 1.9 L water tank. That's cup after cup for the whole family or when you're entertaining friends.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Coffee type
        Fresh beans
        User involvement
        Touch of a button
        Pre-programmed drinks
        54
        Number of servings
        2
        Pressure
        15 bar
        Built-in grinder
        Yes
        Grinder settings
        12
        Bean container capacity
        275 g
        Milk frothing
        Yes
        Milk solution
        LatteGo Pro
        Milk container
        0.25 L
        Capacity Water tank
        1.9 L
        Profiles
        8
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Technology
        BrewExtract Technology, Bean Adjust, Quick Start, LatteGo Pro, SilentBrew
        Interface
        Intuitive TFT Touchscreen 4.3"
        Warranty
        2 years
        Connectivity
        Yes
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Energy Efficiency rating
        Class A
        Power
        1500 W
        Voltage
        230 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Number in pack
        1

      • Safety feature

        Automatic shut-off timer
        Yes
        Safety certification
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        452 mm
        Product Width
        251 mm
        Product Height
        389 mm
        Product Weight
        9.3 kg
        Package Length
        493 mm
        Package Width
        289 mm
        Package Height
        473 mm
        Package Weight
        10-12.3 kg

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        LatteGo Pro Hot
        Included Accessories 2
        LatteGo Pro Cold
        Included Accessories 3
        AquaClean Filter
        Included Accessories 4
        Measuring Spoon
        Included Accessories 5
        Water Hardness Test Strip
        Related Accessories 1
        Coffee oil removal tablets
        Related Accessories 2
        Espresso machine descaler

      • Durability

        User Manual
        > 75% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 95% recycled materials

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        Romania

      • Energy efficiency

        Standby mode power consumption
        0.2 W
        Off mode power consumption
        n/a
        Networked standby mode power consumption
        0.4 W
        Period before automatic switching into standby mode
        15 min
        Period before automatic switching into off mode
        n/a
        Period before automatic switching into networked standby mode
        15 min
        Measurement standard
        EN 50564:2011

      • * vs all other Philips Automatic Espresso machines
      • ** When compared to previous Philips espresso machines
      • *** Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns
      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

