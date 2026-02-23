Your Barista at home

Meet your barista assistant, the helper that strives to make your coffee better, every day. You can use it on your machine or in the HomeID app. Chat and tell which beans you're using, and it will automatically adjust the brew settings so you get the best extraction from your beans. With barista assistant, you can adjust the strength, volume or temperature to suit your taste – even when brewing remotely. It's always at your service, so every cup feels like it was made by a real barista in your own kitchen.