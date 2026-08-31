Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
FM02SS050P/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily operations smoother with better system responsiveness. SSD also offers instant-load performance, meaning faster boot and application loading times,
2 TB
Solid State Drive
Save free space through automatic compression of all the files you put on the USB flash drive
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you are copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
The high-speed data transfer rates of the Philips solid state drive significantly cut down annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
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