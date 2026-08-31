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  • Packaging photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

SSD

FM02SS050P/00

Easy to use, plug and play!

Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily operations smoother with better system responsiveness. SSD also offers instant-load performance, meaning faster boot and application loading times,

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Easy to use, plug and play!

  • 2 TB

  • Solid State Drive

Automatic compression of all files saves free space

Save free space through automatic compression of all the files you put on the USB flash drive

Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you are copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

Ultra-fast data transfer SSD

The high-speed data transfer rates of the Philips solid state drive significantly cut down annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

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