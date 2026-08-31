Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
FM25SS050P/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
256 GB
Solid State Drive
With file synchronisation of all the files on your PC, it is possible to access and work with your documents anywhere with just a few mouse clicks.
Save free space through automatic compression of all the files you put on the USB flash drive
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quick access to your USB stick without hassle.
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