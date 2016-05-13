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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM210/12

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Rich and powerful sound

Experience uninterrupted enjoyment of your CD/MP3/WMA songs with 140 W RMS output power. Extend your music pleasure by listening to your tunes at home from your USB mass storage device—with USB direct

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Rich and powerful sound

  • CD, MP3-CD

  • USB Direct

  • FM

  • 120W

Digital tuning for station presets

Digital tuning for station presets

140 W RMS total output power

140 W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

13/05/2016

España

España

es muy bueno pero le conecte parlantes muy grandes y los sigue haciendo saturar

osea le puse uno de 15 pulgadas de 400w y ese lo hace sonar bien y retumbar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM210 Minicadena Hi-Fi

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM210 Minicadena Hi-Fi

20/05/2012

België

België

Leuk product

Bevat bijna alles wat je kan wensen. Makkelijk te gebruiken en goede geluidskwaliteit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM210 Mini-HiFi-systeem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM210 Mini-HiFi-systeem

14/10/2014

France

France

bon son .deçu lecteur cd

lecteur cd : il y a une coupure entre les differentes pistes . tres genant lorsqu on ecoute un cd sur lequel les morceaux s enchainent type enregistrement live le lecteur cd a parfois du mal a lire certains cd

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM210 Minichaîne hi-fi

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM210 Minichaîne hi-fi

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