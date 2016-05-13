2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rich and powerful sound
Experience uninterrupted enjoyment of your CD/MP3/WMA songs with 140 W RMS output power. Extend your music pleasure by listening to your tunes at home from your USB mass storage device—with USB direct
CD, MP3-CD
USB Direct
FM
120W
RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
david99
13/05/2016
España
es muy bueno pero le conecte parlantes muy grandes y los sigue haciendo saturar
osea le puse uno de 15 pulgadas de 400w y ese lo hace sonar bien y retumbar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM210 Minicadena Hi-Fi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM210 Minicadena Hi-Fi
Gukke
20/05/2012
België
Leuk product
Bevat bijna alles wat je kan wensen. Makkelijk te gebruiken en goede geluidskwaliteit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM210 Mini-HiFi-systeem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM210 Mini-HiFi-systeem
gibus42
14/10/2014
France
bon son .deçu lecteur cd
lecteur cd : il y a une coupure entre les differentes pistes . tres genant lorsqu on ecoute un cd sur lequel les morceaux s enchainent type enregistrement live le lecteur cd a parfois du mal a lire certains cd
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM210 Minichaîne hi-fi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM210 Minichaîne hi-fi