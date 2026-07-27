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2 year warranty
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Sandwich maker
Discontinued
HD2383/22
700 W
Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates.
Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.
Cut and seal plates of the Philips sandwich maker seal ingredients inside sandwich.
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