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Cooking
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3000 Series Philips Toaster
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HD2511/00
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (2)
Can I warm buns or croissants using my Philips Toaster?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
My Philips toaster will not switch on
I cannot take the bread out of my Philips toaster
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