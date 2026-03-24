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3000 Series Philips Toaster

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3000 SeriesPhilips Toaster

HD2511/00

3000 Series Philips Toaster

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 633.5 kB
  • 24 March 2026

User manual

  • PDF file
  • 13 March 2026

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