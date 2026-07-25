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  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision.

New

Philips 3000 SeriesMulticooker

HD2616/70

Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision.
Unlike traditional multicookers, Philips multicooker features real Auto Pressure Release for safe, effortless cooking with no manual steam valve turning required, and DualPulse technology that creates a precise cooking curve by alternating high and low pressure to unlock deeper, richer flavour.
See all benefits

13-in-1 multicooking at the touch of a button

Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision.

  • Safer, faster, hands-free cooking

  • 13 presets for more variety, less effort

  • Locks in extra flavour for richer results

  • 6 l capacity, perfect for everyday meals

True Auto Pressure Release, zero manual steps

True Auto Pressure Release, zero manual steps

Unlike traditional multicookers*, no manual valve turning or button pressing is required. Steam is released automatically at the end of pressure cooking — truly effortless, end-to-end cooking.

Next-level results with DualPulse Pressure Technology

Next-level results with DualPulse Pressure Technology

Unlike traditional multicookers* that hold steady pressure, our new technology alternates high and low pressure to create a precise cooking curve that locks in flavour. Up to 13% juicier** and 28% more tender** in meat.

13-in-1 cooking preset at your fingertips

13-in-1 cooking preset at your fingertips

13 preset programmes — from beef, lamb, chicken, and duck to soup, rice, and porridge — with dedicated cooking methods from pressure cook, steam, bake, slow cook, sauté to reheat. Also, the manual setting lets you customise your cooking preferences.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared with HD2237, HD2238, HD2151, HD2136, HD2139, HD2103

  2. Test with WBSF and moisture content loss in pork and chicken, compared with stove-top cooking.

  3. Based on internal lab measurement with Philips Multicookers. Cooking times measured for red bean soup or beef (from heat-up to all pressures released) vs. a stove-top cooker, to well-cooked and soft results. Exact percentages might vary per product. (can use this disclaimer as a reference)