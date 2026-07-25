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  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
  • Compact design for perfect fluffy rice

3000 SeriesMini Rice Cooker

HD3080/80

Compact design for perfect fluffy rice
Cook perfect, fluffy rice the easy way with 5 preset programmes for different kinds of rice. Philips 3000 Series Mini Rice Cooker is just the right size for small families and stores away conveniently in any kitchen cupboard.
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Ideal for 1–3 people

Compact design for perfect fluffy rice

  • Compact (0.54 l uncooked rice)

  • 400 W

  • Black

  • 5 preset programmes

Mini rice cooker for small families

Mini rice cooker for small families

With room for up to 0.54 litres of dry rice, it has the perfect capacity for small families and stores away easily in any cupboard.

5 preset programmes for different types of rice

5 preset programmes for different types of rice

Cook white, brown or sushi rice at the touch of a button, plus porridge and Fast Cook mode, too.

5-layer inner pot with non-stick Bakuhanseki coating

5-layer inner pot with non-stick Bakuhanseki coating

The durable, 5-layer inner pot heats evenly with a coating made from mineral-rich Maifan stone to resist sticking and scratching.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Cooking time is approximately 30 minutes based on tests using 1 cup of short-grain rice. Actual cooking times may vary depending on factors such as rice type, amount of rice, and cooking conditions.