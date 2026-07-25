2 year warranty
HD3080/80
Compact (0.54 l uncooked rice)
400 W
Black
5 preset programmes
With room for up to 0.54 litres of dry rice, it has the perfect capacity for small families and stores away easily in any cupboard.
Cook white, brown or sushi rice at the touch of a button, plus porridge and Fast Cook mode, too.
The durable, 5-layer inner pot heats evenly with a coating made from mineral-rich Maifan stone to resist sticking and scratching.
Reviews
Cooking time is approximately 30 minutes based on tests using 1 cup of short-grain rice. Actual cooking times may vary depending on factors such as rice type, amount of rice, and cooking conditions.