2 year warranty
Discontinued
ThermoProtect Ionic
2200 W
Ionic Care
Volume diffuser
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results, whilst being kind to your hair.
This 2200 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
4.6
of 5
197
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
GreenEyedM
04/06/2026
United Kingdom
Very sturdy!
I have this hairdryer for around 12 years. Still working great, not issues at all.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8234/03 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2014-08-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8234/03 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2014-08-01
Em26
19/01/2018
United Kingdom
Excellent hairdryer
This hairdryer it's amazing, no damage hair and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Hairdryer
Sadero
22/03/2021
Nederland
Verified buyer
Geweldige föhn
Prettig in gebruik, temperatuur perfect, prettige diffuser.
Pros
Temperatuurinstelling, diffuser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Föhn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Föhn