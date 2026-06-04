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  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
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  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
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  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

Discontinued

DryCare AdvancedHairdryer

HP8232/00

4.6
| (197) Reviews | 95% recommend this product
Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine.
See all benefits

with volume diffuser and 14 mm styling nozzle.

Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

  • ThermoProtect Ionic

  • 2200 W

  • Ionic Care

  • Volume diffuser

ThermoProtect temperature setting

ThermoProtect temperature setting

The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results, whilst being kind to your hair.

Professional 2200 W for perfect salon results

Professional 2200 W for perfect salon results

This 2200 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

197

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

04/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very sturdy!

I have this hairdryer for around 12 years. Still working great, not issues at all.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8234/03 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2014-08-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8234/03 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2014-08-01

19/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent hairdryer

This hairdryer it's amazing, no damage hair and easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Hairdryer

22/03/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Geweldige föhn

Prettig in gebruik, temperatuur perfect, prettige diffuser.

Pros

Temperatuurinstelling, diffuser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Föhn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Föhn

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