2 year warranty
Discontinued
2200 W
ThermoProtect setting
with massaging volume diffuser
Ionic Care
This hairdryer embodies a modern, sophisticated approach to design. Soft, fluid contours and elongated proportions subtly communicate femininity, while precision detailing and high-quality materials and finishes are evidence of the product's superior performance.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results, whilst being kind to your hair.
This 2200 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
4.7
of 5
136
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Yaduma
19/01/2018
United Kingdom
Great value
feels good to use and doesn't damage hair. Love it. My thin curly hair looks great!
This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8238/00 Hairdryer
This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8238/00 Hairdryer
YARG
24/11/2015
United Kingdom
FANtastic, splendid hair-dryer, a pleasure to use. . .
An easy-to-use dryer, made by a very trust-worthy, reliable, world-famous firm,- this electrical-product is fabulous. It has a nicely balanced feel, and is not heavy. Its switches superbly regulate for splendid controls to its air-blow and warmness. Its body is well shaped and of good-quality plastic. All-in-all, deem it to be as good, and valuable a hair-dryer as any-one should wish for.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8233/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8233/03 Hairdryer
EXAMPLEJackie27
12/06/2015
United Kingdom
tis gr8
[Employee of philipsglobal] love it even more than I don't love it because I no longer don't love because I love it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8233/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8233/00 Hairdryer