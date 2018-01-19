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  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
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  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
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  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

Discontinued

ThermoProtect IonicHairdryer

HP8233/03

4.7
| (136) Reviews | 95% recommend this product
Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features include ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature, Ionic Care and TurboBoost.
See all benefits

with massaging diffuser and 11 mm styling nozzle.

Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

  • 2200 W

  • ThermoProtect setting

  • with massaging volume diffuser

  • Ionic Care

Elegant, feminine design emphasising performance and quality

Elegant, feminine design emphasising performance and quality

This hairdryer embodies a modern, sophisticated approach to design. Soft, fluid contours and elongated proportions subtly communicate femininity, while precision detailing and high-quality materials and finishes are evidence of the product's superior performance.

ThermoProtect temperature setting

ThermoProtect temperature setting

The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results, whilst being kind to your hair.

Professional 2200 W for perfect salon results

Professional 2200 W for perfect salon results

This 2200 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

136

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

1

19/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value

feels good to use and doesn't damage hair. Love it. My thin curly hair looks great!

This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8238/00 Hairdryer

This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8238/00 Hairdryer

24/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

FANtastic, splendid hair-dryer, a pleasure to use. . .

An easy-to-use dryer, made by a very trust-worthy, reliable, world-famous firm,- this electrical-product is fabulous. It has a nicely balanced feel, and is not heavy. Its switches superbly regulate for splendid controls to its air-blow and warmness. Its body is well shaped and of good-quality plastic. All-in-all, deem it to be as good, and valuable a hair-dryer as any-one should wish for.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8233/03 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8233/03 Hairdryer

12/06/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

tis gr8

[Employee of philipsglobal] love it even more than I don't love it because I no longer don't love because I love it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8233/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8233/00 Hairdryer

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