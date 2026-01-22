Search terms

    • Blend beyond the limits Blend beyond the limits Blend beyond the limits

      5000 Series Blender

      HR2764/00

      Blend beyond the limits

      Enrich your culinary canvas with the Philips 5000 Series Blender. Enjoy the finest blends, even from the recipes with frozen fruits, ice cubes and nuts. Sleek design for your kitchen counter. Detachable dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

      Prepare smoothies, dips, sauces, pastes and more

      • Blender
      The finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

      The finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

      The motor, blades and tumbler are designed to work together for perfect results so that you can have the finest blends, even from the recipes with ice cubes, nuts and frozen fruits.

      800 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

      800 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

      The ProBlend Plus motor creates a fast circulation of the ingredients for effortless blending

      ProBlend Plus blades for a silky-smooth texture

      ProBlend Plus blades for a silky-smooth texture

      The ProBlend Plus blade crushes and blends the hardest ingredients into the finest texture thanks to 6 long, thick and sharp blades

      ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

      ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

      The ProBlend Plus tumbler pushes the ingredients back into circulation thanks to its ribs, so that everything is evenly blended for smooth results.

      700 ml tumbler with lid for storage or on the go

      700 ml tumbler with lid for storage or on the go

      Blend and go with the handy 700 ml tumbler. Make your daily smoothie, then pop on a leak-proof lid to take it with you. Or store it in the fridge for later. The tumbler is made with Tritan from Eastman, and it is 100% BPA free, shatter-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

      An elegant compact design that suits every kitchen

      An elegant compact design that suits every kitchen

      Add a stylish touch to your kitchen. Stainless steel design with a compact footprint and detachable parts for easy storage.

      Versatile personal blender makes all your favourite recipes

      Versatile personal blender makes all your favourite recipes

      Enjoy a wide variety of homemade recipes; velvety smoothies, creamy shakes and thick rich sauces.

      HomeID app for all the inspiration you need

      HomeID app for all the inspiration you need

      Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our HomeID app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more, plus tips and guidance for using your blender.

      Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

      Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

      The press-and-twist tumbler eliminates buttons and dials. Blend effortlessly, all in one simple motion.

      Detachable blades for easy cleaning

      Detachable blades for easy cleaning

      Rinse the detachable blades under the tap or pop them in the dishwasher for thorough cleaning.

      Dishwasher safe for carefree daily use

      Dishwasher safe for carefree daily use

      All detachable parts are easy to rinse and are dishwasher safe. Durable tumblers and cups made with Tritan from Eastman withstand daily wash cycles for long-lasting enjoyment.

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Pre-programmed settings
        NA
        Functions
        Blending
        Product Type
        Mini blender
        Number of servings
        3
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Interface
        Press and twist the jar onto main unit
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Technology
        ProBlend Plus technology
        Integrated on/off switch
        Yes
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Yes
        Capacity level indicator
        Yes
        Jar material
        Tritan
        Blade Material
        stainless steel
        Rotations per minute (RPM)
        18,000
        BPA free
        Yes
        Pulse function
        Yes
        Detachable blades
        Yes
        Ability to crush ice
        Yes
        Ability to blend hot ingredients
        No
        Recipe book
        No
        Noise level (standard)
        Lc = 86 dB(A)
        Warranty
        2 years

        Power
        800
        Voltage
        230
        Frequency
        50
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No

        Included Accessories 1
        sport lid
        Related Accessories 1
        User Manual
        Related Accessories 2
        Leaflet

        Safety certification
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        No
        Temperature indicator
        No
        Automatic blade stop
        No
        Child lock
        No

        Product Length
        14.4
        Product Width
        14
        Product Height
        38.3
        Product Weight
        2.23
        Package Length
        17.2
        Package Width
        17.2
        Package Height
        46.8
        Package Weight
        2.75

        Case
        100% recycled content
        User Manual
        100% recycled paper

        Produced In
        China

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Find a spare part or an accessory

