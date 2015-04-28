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All series

  • Moisturising shaving conditioner
  • Moisturising shaving conditioner

Discontinued

NIVEAShaving conditioner

HS800/03

4.5
| (104) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Moisturising shaving conditioner
The formula is enriched with Chamomile and Vitamins to condition your skin and support a healthy look.
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Only for Philips NIVEA FOR MEN HS8000 series

Moisturising shaving conditioner

Integrated cartridge refill system

Integrated cartridge refill system

Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.

NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

104

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

28/04/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Ideal for the job

Easy to use.Soft and smooth.Leaves skin feeling great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS800/04 Shaving conditioner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS800/04 Shaving conditioner

15/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

good product

this product is great does what i want it to do very good on the face

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS800/04 Shaving conditioner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS800/04 Shaving conditioner

15/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

It is easy to use

one of the best features is the lotion when you perspire the razor doesn't drag on your face so not only does it condition it also stops drag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS800/04 Shaving conditioner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS800/04 Shaving conditioner

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