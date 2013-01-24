Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6032/07
    Sonicare
    Superior cleaning in seconds.*
      Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6032/07
      Superior cleaning in seconds.*

      The Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush, and together they deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming.

      Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      Superior cleaning in seconds.*

      The Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush, and together they deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming.

      For Kids

      For Kids

      Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        Superior cleaning in seconds.*

        Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 3+

        • 2-pack
        • Compact size
        • Click-on
        • Kid-friendly clean
        Age 3+

        Age 3+

        The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth age 3+ and soft bristles for a gentle cleaning experience. Also features rubber moulding on the back of the brush head for safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in a bigger standard size for Kids age 7+.

        Superior cleaning maximises every second

        Superior cleaning maximises every second

        Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

        Engineered to maximise sonic motion

        Engineered to maximise sonic motion

        Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads click on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare-branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure they're getting an effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace the brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 Sonicare for Kids compact

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite+
          • for Kids

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Regular
          Colour
          Blue and Red
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Compact

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Helps remove plaque

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

            than a manual toothbrush

