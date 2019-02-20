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  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhiteSonic electric toothbrush

HX6711/02

4.2
| (723) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Whiter, healthier teeth
Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush HX6711/02 is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the use of the Clean & White Mode.
See all benefits

The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

Whiter, healthier teeth

  • 2 modes

  • 1 brush head

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on, resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

723

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

20/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Brilliant product

Extremely impressed with this product. It was purchased to replace my old Philips toothbrush. It is amazing! The slightly smaller brush heads make it a lot easier to clean those ‘hard to reach’ places eg. behind molars and behind bottom teeth. I would recommend it in an instant!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6730/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6730/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

21/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Michael

Best toothbrush i've ever had. Long battery life, powerful & leaves mouth feeling fresh & clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

06/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Pearly Whites

I have been using the 6730 for 3 years. every visit to the dr i have a check up and a compliment and sent out. In the past I had bad dental care. This brush has made my dental experiences a breeze. I will keep buying Sonic. Moved on the the 8911 now after 1 brush since 2014 to 2017. a good expreience I must share. Support on the device has been great and they have swapped the device a few times under warranty. make sure to register the product for support.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6730/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6730/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode