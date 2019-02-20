2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 modes
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on, resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
4.2
of 5
723
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Kirste59
20/02/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Brilliant product
Extremely impressed with this product. It was purchased to replace my old Philips toothbrush. It is amazing! The slightly smaller brush heads make it a lot easier to clean those ‘hard to reach’ places eg. behind molars and behind bottom teeth. I would recommend it in an instant!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6730/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6730/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
mburke2019
21/11/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Michael
Best toothbrush i've ever had. Long battery life, powerful & leaves mouth feeling fresh & clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Rudvr
06/10/2017
United Kingdom
Pearly Whites
I have been using the 6730 for 3 years. every visit to the dr i have a check up and a compliment and sent out. In the past I had bad dental care. This brush has made my dental experiences a breeze. I will keep buying Sonic. Moved on the the 8911 now after 1 brush since 2014 to 2017. a good expreience I must share. Support on the device has been great and they have swapped the device a few times under warranty. make sure to register the product for support.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6730/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6730/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode