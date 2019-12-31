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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhiteSonic electric toothbrush

HX6731/02

4.2
| (534) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Whiter, healthier teeth
Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean and White Mode.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

Whiter, healthier teeth

  • 3 Modes

  • 1 brush head

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.*

Clean Mode: Standard 2-minute mode

For exceptional everyday cleaning. Helps maintain whitening treatments.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

534

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

31/12/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The multiple features are excellent

I have been using this product for many years which indicates its benefits for my tooth hygiene. I am only sorry that this last brush only lasted 18 months before it failed. When I rang to query this it was immediately replaced by post within three days . Unfortunately the two year guarantee on the old handle was not extended to the new handle which surprised me.

Pros

easy to handle and its many features are useful

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

14/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

Well, after 6 years this toothbrush has finally become less effective, but over that 6 years I can honestly say that it has been perfect, no problems whatsoever and I hope that my next Philips toothbrush (Diamond clean HX9332 will be half as good, thank you Philips. I would add that initially I had a problem with my first toothbrush, Philips replaced free of charge and that was 6 years ago, excellent friendly customer service, and great products.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

05/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Well done Phillips excellent product

just love this new toothbrush with three cleaning options sadly my previous toothbrush "died"whilst under warranty. Phillips replaced it very quickly (no quibble ) with an ungraded product which I love brilliant to use, teeth and mouth fresh just as my dentist ordered !!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode

  2. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush