2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
3 Modes
1 brush head
The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.*
For exceptional everyday cleaning. Helps maintain whitening treatments.
4.2
of 5
534
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Bundoo
31/12/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The multiple features are excellent
I have been using this product for many years which indicates its benefits for my tooth hygiene. I am only sorry that this last brush only lasted 18 months before it failed. When I rang to query this it was immediately replaced by post within three days . Unfortunately the two year guarantee on the old handle was not extended to the new handle which surprised me.
Pros
easy to handle and its many features are useful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
JC11
14/01/2018
United Kingdom
Brilliant
Well, after 6 years this toothbrush has finally become less effective, but over that 6 years I can honestly say that it has been perfect, no problems whatsoever and I hope that my next Philips toothbrush (Diamond clean HX9332 will be half as good, thank you Philips. I would add that initially I had a problem with my first toothbrush, Philips replaced free of charge and that was 6 years ago, excellent friendly customer service, and great products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
tuzziemuzzie
05/05/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Well done Phillips excellent product
just love this new toothbrush with three cleaning options sadly my previous toothbrush "died"whilst under warranty. Phillips replaced it very quickly (no quibble ) with an ungraded product which I love brilliant to use, teeth and mouth fresh just as my dentist ordered !!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush