2 year warranty
Discontinued
3 modes
2 brush heads
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
4.0
of 5
90
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Spb153
17/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Nothing beats Sonicare
Since switching to Sonicare many years ago, I wouldn't use any other toothbrush.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6721/35 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6721/35 Sonic electric toothbrush
Angelabw
17/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Nothing beats Sonicare
Since switching to Sonicare many years ago, I wouldn't use any other toothbrush.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6721/35 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6721/35 Sonic electric toothbrush
Chrisje71
09/12/2013
Nederland
Geweldig
Een super tandenborstel. Zeer makkelijk in gebruik. En super schone tanden. Ook zeer prettig dat je gebruik kan maken van 3 standen vooral als je een keer last hebt van je tandvlees dan pak je de sensitive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode
than a manual toothbrush