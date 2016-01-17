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  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhiteSonic electric toothbrush

HX6732/02

4
| (90) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Whiter, healthier teeth
Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush HX6732/02 is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the use of the Clean & White Mode.
See all benefits

The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

Whiter, healthier teeth

  • 3 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

90

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

17/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Nothing beats Sonicare

Since switching to Sonicare many years ago, I wouldn't use any other toothbrush.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6721/35 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6721/35 Sonic electric toothbrush

17/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Nothing beats Sonicare

Since switching to Sonicare many years ago, I wouldn't use any other toothbrush.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6721/35 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6721/35 Sonic electric toothbrush

09/12/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Geweldig

Een super tandenborstel. Zeer makkelijk in gebruik. En super schone tanden. Ook zeer prettig dat je gebruik kan maken van 3 standen vooral als je een keer last hebt van je tandvlees dan pak je de sensitive.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

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Disclaimers

  1. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode

  2. than a manual toothbrush