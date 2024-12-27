2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
HX6800/44
HX680B
Built-in pressure sensor
1 cleaning mode
1 x BrushSync feature
Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.
You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
4.3
of 5
932
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
DragonLady2025
27/12/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
very good
cleans the teeth very good, long life of the battery
Pros
good cleaning facilities, long life of battery
Cons
n/a
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4300 HX6807/51 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4300 HX6807/51 Sonic electric toothbrush
Lily-Rose06
02/05/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
perfect for teen
very helpful for my teens, easy to use, lasts a long time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4300 HX6803/04 Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4300 HX6803/04 Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor
Jules 1
23/02/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Love my first electric toothbrush!
I have not had an electric toothbrush before. I am enjoying using it and I feel that my teeth are better cleaned than with a manual toothbrush. The battery seems to last well too before I need to charge it.
Pros
Easy to use and charge up
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4300 HX6806/04 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4300 HX6806/04 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush