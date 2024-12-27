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  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300Black

HX6800/44

HX680B

4.3
| (932) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

  • Built-in pressure sensor

  • 1 cleaning mode

  • 1 x BrushSync feature

Whitens teeth in just one week

Whitens teeth in just one week

Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

932

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

27/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

very good

cleans the teeth very good, long life of the battery

Pros

good cleaning facilities, long life of battery

Cons

n/a

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4300 HX6807/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4300 HX6807/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

02/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

perfect for teen

very helpful for my teens, easy to use, lasts a long time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4300 HX6803/04 Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4300 HX6803/04 Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor

23/02/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Love my first electric toothbrush!

I have not had an electric toothbrush before. I am enjoying using it and I feel that my teeth are better cleaned than with a manual toothbrush. The battery seems to last well too before I need to charge it.

Pros

Easy to use and charge up

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4300 HX6806/04 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4300 HX6806/04 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush