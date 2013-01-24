  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6800/44
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6800/44
      Overall Rating / 5

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £129.99

      Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £129.99

      Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all ProtectiveClean

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        ProtectiveClean 4300

        ProtectiveClean 4300

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Total:

        Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

        Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

        • Built-in pressure sensor
        • 1 cleaning mode
        • 1 x BrushSync feature
        Whitens teeth in just one week

        Whitens teeth in just one week

        Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

        Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

        Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

        You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

        Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

        You may not notice if you're brushing too hard, but pressure sensor on your electric toothbrush will. If you start taking it out on your gums, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the pressure.

        Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

        Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

        A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronises the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.

        A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

        A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

        Starting something new can take getting used to. That's why our easy-start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

        Encouragement to brush thoroughly

        Encouragement to brush thoroughly

        Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning
          2 intensities
          • Low
          • High

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 ProtectiveClean
          Brush heads
          1 W2 Optimal White
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Black Grey

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          Health benefits
          Helps reduce cavities
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth in 1 week
          Pressure feedback
          Vibrates handle to alert user
          Timer
          Quadpacer and Smartimer

        • Smart sensor technology

          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads

        • Ease of use

          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Replacement reminder
          • To always ensure best results
          • reminder icon lights up
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          100–240 V, 50–60 Hz

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of 15% off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
              **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount