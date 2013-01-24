  • 2 year warranty

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6850/47
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    • Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
      Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6850/47
      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

        Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

        • Built-in pressure sensor
        • 3 modes
        • 1 x BrushSync feature
        • Travel case
        Whitens teeth in just one week

        Whitens teeth in just one week

        Click on the W DiamondClean brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

        Choose from three modes

        Choose from three modes

        With a choice of three modes, this toothbrush allows you to customise brushing to your own needs. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning. White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains. And Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums.

        Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

        Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

        You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

        Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

        Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

        Brushing too hard can damage your teeth and gums. To prevent this, your Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean emits a gentle pulsing sound to remind you to ease off on the pressure.

        Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

        Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

        A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronises the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

        Encouragement to brush thoroughly

        Encouragement to brush thoroughly

        Need an electric toothbrush with a timer? Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Makes traveling easier for you

        Makes traveling easier for you

        Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact charging base keeps you topped up when you're on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          White
          Removes surface stains

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 ProtectiveClean
          Brush heads
          2 W2 Optimal White standard
          Charger
          1
          Travel case
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Black Grey

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          Health benefits
          Helps reduce cavities
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth in 1 week
          Pressure feedback
          Vibrates handle to alert user
          Timer
          Quadpacer and Smartimer

        • Smart sensor technology

          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads

        • Ease of use

          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Replacement reminder
          • To always ensure best results
          • reminder icon lights up
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

              • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
