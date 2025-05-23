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  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6877/28

HX685T

4.5
| (490) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

  • Built-in pressure sensor

  • 3 modes, 3 intensities

  • 2 x BrushSync features

  • Travel case

Whitens teeth in just one week

Whitens teeth in just one week

Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

Three modes, three intensity settings

Three modes, three intensity settings

This toothbrush allows you to customise your brushing with a choice of three modes and three intensities. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning; White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains; and the Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums. Three intensities allow you to switch the order of "higher" and "lower" to align with the intensities from left to right.

Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

Understand product reviews

4.5

of 5

490

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

5
4
3
2
1

Baloo4

23/05/2025

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great clean

Been using philips sonicare for around 25 years and cannot fault

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 6100 HX6877 Sonic electric toothbrush

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 6100 HX6877 Sonic electric toothbrush

Mitch007

13/01/2023

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great toothbrush :)

This is a really nice toothbrush, not to big or small to use. I can get to all of my teeth easily and having a sort of "next" bleep means spending to proper amount of time on each section of your mouth. My other half has the upgrade to this but only means it's connected to your phone and tells you off for not cleaning right so I rate this one better. The only draw back is this, you must be over a bowl/sink cos it creates alot of liquid in your mouth!

Pros

Great to get to those awkward back teeth

Cons

Makes lots of spit/liquid in your mouth so you need a bowl/sink

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 6100 HX6871/47 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 6100 HX6871/47 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

LynF

03/07/2022

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent value for money

Love the clean and fresh feeling my mouth and teeth have after using the toothbrush. It’s like a dental clean without the pain! Would recommend to anyone.

Pros

Timing element. Battery life

Cons

Haven’t found anybuet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 6100 HX6871/47 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 6100 HX6871/47 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush