2 year warranty
Summer sale
EXTRA 10% OFF with 10SUMMER code*
HX6877/28
HX685T
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
Built-in pressure sensor
3 modes, 3 intensities
2 x BrushSync features
Travel case
Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.
This toothbrush allows you to customise your brushing with a choice of three modes and three intensities. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning; White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains; and the Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums. Three intensities allow you to switch the order of "higher" and "lower" to align with the intensities from left to right.
You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.
Understand product reviews
4.5
of 5
490
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Baloo4
23/05/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great clean
Been using philips sonicare for around 25 years and cannot fault
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 6100 HX6877 Sonic electric toothbrush
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 6100 HX6877 Sonic electric toothbrush
Mitch007
13/01/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great toothbrush :)
This is a really nice toothbrush, not to big or small to use. I can get to all of my teeth easily and having a sort of "next" bleep means spending to proper amount of time on each section of your mouth. My other half has the upgrade to this but only means it's connected to your phone and tells you off for not cleaning right so I rate this one better. The only draw back is this, you must be over a bowl/sink cos it creates alot of liquid in your mouth!
Pros
Great to get to those awkward back teeth
Cons
Makes lots of spit/liquid in your mouth so you need a bowl/sink
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 6100 HX6871/47 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 6100 HX6871/47 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
LynF
03/07/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent value for money
Love the clean and fresh feeling my mouth and teeth have after using the toothbrush. It’s like a dental clean without the pain! Would recommend to anyone.
Pros
Timing element. Battery life
Cons
Haven’t found anybuet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 6100 HX6871/47 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 6100 HX6871/47 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush