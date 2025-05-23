I chose this toothbrush because it uses relatively small heads and My back teeth are very far back making them hard to reach and clean properly, they get in right behind my teeth and clean thoroughly. My mouth feels like I have just been to the dentist for a deep clean and polish, there is no tartar discolouring my teeth now. I am diabetic which has meant my gums are thinner and easily damaged, this toothbrush does not cause any bleeding except once when I tried to be smarter than the toothbrush, I failed but the toothbrush did not. I have used numerous other electric toothbrushes over the years including some that make amazing claims but none come close to the Philips Sonicare toothbrush