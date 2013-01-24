Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare e-Series

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX7003/35
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Classic power. Classic clean. Classic power. Classic clean. Classic power. Classic clean.
      Philips Sonicare e-Series Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX7003/35
      Overall Rating / 5

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      The Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day.

      Philips Sonicare e-Series Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      The Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day. See all benefits

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      The Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare e-Series Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      The Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day. See all benefits

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      A fresh start to better oral health

      • 3-pack
      • Standard size
      • Screw-on
      Our classic brush head

      Our classic brush head

      This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth for a thorough clean.

      Engineered to maximise sonic motion

      Engineered to maximise sonic motion

      Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

      Screw-on system design for Essence, Elite, Xtreme, Advance

      Screw-on system design for Essence, Elite, Xtreme, Advance

      The Philips Sonicare E-Series brush head screws on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare-branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        3 e-Series standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Screw-on
        Suitable for these models
        Essence

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Regular
        Colour
        White
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle colour fades away
        Size
        Standard

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

