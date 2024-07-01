Search terms
HX7401/01
Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums with 10 x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.See all benefits
Available in:
Rechargeable toothbrush
Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. This S2 Sensitive brush head features a unique design with long, thin, ultra-soft bristles that keep every brush stroke kind. With more than 3,000 densely packed bristles, it helps you remove 10 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology which delivers our most reliable and consistent brushing for excellent results every time. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between the teeth and along the gumline.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up and your gums will stay protected.
Give your clean a boost with 6 brush settings. Whether you want a little more vigour or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it. Choose between Clean and Sensitive mode. Pick one of three intensity settings.
Ace your session time with Sonicare's cleaning timers. Every 20 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.
Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly. That's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.
Experience up to 21 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.
