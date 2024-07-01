  • Lower Price

      Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums

      Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums with 10 x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.

      Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums

      Gently removes 10 x more plaque*

      • 10 x more plaque removal*
      • Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums
      • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
      • Visual Pressure Sensor
      • 2 brush modes, 3 intensities
      Extra gentle on sensitive teeth

      Extra gentle on sensitive teeth

      Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. This S2 Sensitive brush head features a unique design with long, thin, ultra-soft bristles that keep every brush stroke kind. With more than 3,000 densely packed bristles, it helps you remove 10 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology which delivers our most reliable and consistent brushing for excellent results every time. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between the teeth and along the gumline.

      Help protect your gums with the pressure sensor

      Help protect your gums with the pressure sensor

      This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up and your gums will stay protected.

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Give your clean a boost with 6 brush settings. Whether you want a little more vigour or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it. Choose between Clean and Sensitive mode. Pick one of three intensity settings.

      Guided brushing sessions

      Guided brushing sessions

      Ace your session time with Sonicare's cleaning timers. Every 20 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

      Keep brushing your best with the brush head replacement reminder

      Keep brushing your best with the brush head replacement reminder

      Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly. That's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

      21 days of regular brushing

      21 days of regular brushing

      Experience up to 21 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

      Technical Specifications

      • Intensities

        High
        To boost your clean
        Medium
        For an everyday clean
        Low
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        21 days
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Energy consumption
        Standby without display <0.5 W

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Light blue

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Timer
        BrushPacer and Smartimer

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 6100 rechargeable toothbrush
        Brush head
        1 S2 Sensitive
        Charger
        1 USB-A charger

      • Cleaning performance

        Plaque removal
        Up to 10 x more effective*
        Speed
        62,000 brush movements/min

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday cleaning
        Sensitive
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure feedback
        • Light ring illuminates purple
        • Vibration and pulsing sound
        Replacement Reminder
        BrushSync lets you know when to replace your brush head

      • in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks.
