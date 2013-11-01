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Philips SonicareAirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

HX8181

3.2
| (27) Reviews
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Reviews

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3.2

of 5

27

Reviews

01/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Really Useful

I was unsure how effective and easy to use the Air Floss would be. However, I cannot speak highly enough in both areas. Once I quickly became familiar and confident with the technique of using it, then it works very well. Just make sure you are near a sink when using a mouthwash to perform the 'floss' action, as I do, in order to rinse out the excess mouthwash that builds up in your mouth.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

12/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy To Use

Air Floss is so simple to use, with a great battery life. Used every day for 3 months on 1st charge. Liquid tank is a bit small could do with being a little bigger. I use mouthwash and not water. Leaves my teeth feeling clean & fresh

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

12/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy To Use

Air Floss is so simple to use, with a great battery life. Used every day for 3 months on 1st charge. Liquid tank is a bit small could do with being a little bigger. I use mouthwash and not water. Leaves my teeth feeling clean & fresh

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

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