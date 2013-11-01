2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8181
3.2
of 5
27
Reviews
Meticulous
01/11/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Really Useful
I was unsure how effective and easy to use the Air Floss would be. However, I cannot speak highly enough in both areas. Once I quickly became familiar and confident with the technique of using it, then it works very well. Just make sure you are near a sink when using a mouthwash to perform the 'floss' action, as I do, in order to rinse out the excess mouthwash that builds up in your mouth.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss
Delores
12/10/2012
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy To Use
Air Floss is so simple to use, with a great battery life. Used every day for 3 months on 1st charge. Liquid tank is a bit small could do with being a little bigger. I use mouthwash and not water. Leaves my teeth feeling clean & fresh
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss
sandebunnie
12/10/2012
United Kingdom
Easy To Use
Air Floss is so simple to use, with a great battery life. Used every day for 3 months on 1st charge. Liquid tank is a bit small could do with being a little bigger. I use mouthwash and not water. Leaves my teeth feeling clean & fresh
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss