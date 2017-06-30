LIKE A LOT OF THE OTHER COMMENTS FROM REVIEWERS, I TOO THOUGHT THAT IT DID NOT HAVE A 3 WEEK CHARGE, BUT IT DOES... I TRIED ALL OF THE MODES WHEN I FIRST PURCHASED IT IN JANUARY 2013 AND DECIDED THAT THE SENSITIVE MODE WAS RIGHT FOR ME, I HAVE USED OTHER MAKES OF ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES IN THE PAST, AND HAD NEVER USED THE SENSITIVE MODE, BUT THE QUALITY AND POWER OF THE PHILIPS DIAMONDCLEAN, I NOW UNDERSTAND WHY PEOPLE PREFER SONICARE AS TO OTHER BRANDS AND WHEN USING IT ON THE SENSITIVE MODE, IT DOES LAST FOR 3 WEEKS IN-BETWEEN CHARGES. THE ONLY REASON I DID NOT GIVE 5 FOR DESIGN IS BECAUSE YOU DO HAVE TO GO THROUGH ALL THE MODES TO REACH THE SENSITIVE MODE AS IT'S THE LAST ONE. THAT ASIDE, I NOW UNDERSTAND WHY THIS BRUSH IS EXPENSIVE, IT'S INNOVATIVE IN IT'S DESIGN AND QUALITY AND I HOPE THAT IT LAST ME FOR MANY YEARS TO COME