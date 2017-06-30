2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
5 modes
2 brush heads
Glass charger
with Polish mode
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2 x whiter in just 7 days.*
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.
4.3
of 5
67
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Abby22
30/06/2017
United Kingdom
Diamond clean, excellent, how to impress your Hygienist
I am a Dental nurse, the Practice I attend don't use these but the Hygienist is impressed, it is better than other electric toothbrushes on the market. I'm 64, I have all my teeth and haven't had a filling for over 14 years and have excellent gums. Some gum erosion from aggressive toothbrush cleaning in the past but Diamond Clean is the future. Healthy teeth and gums is healthy person. I have two sons, one has another brand of electric toothbrush and the other a Philips Diamond Clean, the phrase toothbrush envy has been bandied around.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/12 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/12 Sonic electric toothbrush
PhilipsUserUK
30/06/2017
United Kingdom
Diamond clean, excellent, how to impress your Hygienist
I am a Dental nurse, the Practice I attend don't use these but the Hygienist is impressed, it is better than other electric toothbrushes on the market. I'm 64, I have all my teeth and haven't had a filling for over 14 years and have excellent gums. Some gum erosion from aggressive toothbrush cleaning in the past but Diamond Clean is the future. Healthy teeth and gums is healthy person. I have two sons, one has another brand of electric toothbrush and the other a Philips Diamond Clean, the phrase toothbrush envy has been bandied around.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/12 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/12 Sonic electric toothbrush
kevmelv
27/06/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The design of the toothbrush is incomparable
As soon as you try this toothbrush you can never use anything else. My gums stopped bleeding and my teeth became much whiter. Definitely recommending this toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode