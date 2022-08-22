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Philips SonicareDiamondClean HX9362/67 Sonic electric toothbrush

HX9362/67

4.3
| (3246) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
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Reviews

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4.3

of 5

3246

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

22/08/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Powerful with amazing results

I’ve always used a manual toothbrush as i like to know my teeth have had a good clean. After using the Philips Sonicare only after a few days i was amazed that my teeth felt so clean. I feel like this toothbrush is providing a more powerful thorough clean removing particles much more than a manual toothbrush as I’m noticing my interdental brushes are “clean” I love that the toothbrush has different settings which determine what clean you want. I’m currently using the white setting first thing and switch to a normal clean before bed. I also like the aesthetically pleasing charging glass which comes with the toothbrush. I like to travel a lot and this toothbrush comes with a USB travel case which is really handy. I find the timer on the toothbrush a great addition as you know when it has done it’s job! You can download a App for the toothbrush which is really simple to use even if your not tech savvy like me!

Pros

Timer,App,Different settings,Brush head hygiene covers!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

15/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

This product is great!

It is very comfortable when you use the toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9392/39 Sonic electric toothbrush dual pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9392/39 Sonic electric toothbrush dual pack

17/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent Electric Toothbrush

A lightweight and power controlled electric toothbrush. The battery lasts about two weeks and will recharge between morning and evening clean.

Cons

Feel Philips should include more than one brush head with kit purchase

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9351/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9351/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

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