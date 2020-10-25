Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean HX9362/67 Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
Support
HX9362/67
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (15)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
W2 Optimal White8-pack sonic toothbrush heads
Philips SonicareCharging station
Philips SonicareCharging stand
Philips SonicareUSB-A charging cable
Philips SonicareUSB-A power adapter
Philips SonicareCharging glass
W2 Optimal White(was DiamondClean) interchangeable sonic brush heads
Philips SonicareCharging travel case
W2c Optimal White compactCompact sonic toothbrush heads
W2 Optimal White2-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
S SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating