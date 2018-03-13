2 year warranty
Discontinued
High-resolution audio
Over-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
Flat folding
High-resolution audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes high-resolution audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether you are enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
The neodymium drivers respond to all your music's dynamics. The design includes a vent in the centre which emphasises the middle and low frequencies, producing the acoustic energy that brings extended yet controlled bass and a transparent mid-range. The drivers also feature a light voice coil that gives the system nimble response to match the pace of your music and deliver high-definition sound.
Speakers are carefully tested for the best balance in sound.
Awards
4.6
of 5
24
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
nicks99
13/03/2018
United Kingdom
Beautiful design with sleek modern look
Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
felaak1
13/03/2018
United Kingdom
Beautiful design with sleek modern look
Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Selva
25/11/2013
United Kingdom
Brilliant headphone!!!
I have tried several headphones in this price bracket from other manufacturers and this is just the best in my opinion. A beautiful mid range with tight base and a not so overdone trebel are delivered with smooth and warm perfection to my ears. They are very comfortable too and look stylish enough to be warn outdoors. Do remember though that these are semi-open so let sound from the outside world in.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic