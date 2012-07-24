2 year warranty
Discontinued
M1/00
Fidelio
Black
In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included
Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal
Premium materials including aluminium and fine leathers
3.2
of 5
56
Reviews
Scoop
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Big performance at low cost
What a joy these little headphones are. Received as a gift they perform fantastically. Light comfortable great quality and stylish as well. Don't pay a fortune for so called trendy and cool brands Return to this long established reliable brand....you will not be disappointed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones
Scoop
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Big performance at low cost
What a joy these little headphones are. Received as a gift they perform fantastically. Light comfortable great quality and stylish as well. Don't pay a fortune for so called trendy and cool brands Return to this long established reliable brand....you will not be disappointed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones
limlanderaap
01/03/2014
Nederland
super
waanzinnig goed geluid , zit perfect op je hoofd, ziet er goed uit en de materialen die zijn gebruikt super. geen plastic maar leer en aluminium!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones