ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

Discontinued

Philips Fidelioon-ear headband headphones

M1/00

3.2
| (56) Reviews
High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
Philips Fidelio M1 combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience on the move. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go.
See all benefits

High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

  • Fidelio

  • Black

In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal

Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal

Premium materials including aluminium and fine leathers

Premium materials including aluminium and fine leathers

Premium materials including aluminium and fine leathers

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

56

Reviews

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Big performance at low cost

What a joy these little headphones are. Received as a gift they perform fantastically. Light comfortable great quality and stylish as well. Don't pay a fortune for so called trendy and cool brands Return to this long established reliable brand....you will not be disappointed

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Big performance at low cost

What a joy these little headphones are. Received as a gift they perform fantastically. Light comfortable great quality and stylish as well. Don't pay a fortune for so called trendy and cool brands Return to this long established reliable brand....you will not be disappointed

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones

01/03/2014

Nederland

Nederland

super

waanzinnig goed geluid , zit perfect op je hoofd, ziet er goed uit en de materialen die zijn gebruikt super. geen plastic maar leer en aluminium!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.