2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM2000/12
Relax to great music
Listen to all your favourites on your portable music player with USB Direct and MP3 Link. This Philips MCM2000/12 Micro system also plays MP3-CD, WMA-CD and CD-R/RW, and features Bass Reflex speakers for powerful and dramatic bass.
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
20W
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.
3.9
of 5
30
Reviews
chrissie37
14/06/2013
Nederland
dit product heeft prima eigenschappen
Ik heb hem net gekocht en ik vind hem geweldig.Makkelijk aan te sluiten en ik ben zeer tevreden.Ik had eerst een ander microset maar die beviel me niet.Deze is uitstekend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2000 Micromuzieksysteem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2000 Micromuzieksysteem
DevilGamer03
24/07/2017
Deutschland
Gutes Produkt
Gut, relativ laut also für 5 mann Party geeignet, kompakt, in Kombination mit einem zweiten System perfekter Sound. Tipp: eignet sich auch gut als PC Lautsprecher.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2000 Mini Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2000 Mini Stereoanlage
SvenForbis
19/08/2014
Deutschland
Preis-Leistung Überragend
Seit ein paar Monaten habe ich dieses Gerät fast täglich im Gebrauch. Es hat eine hervorragende Klangqualität. Vor allem, wenn man nicht die mitgelieferten Boxen anschließt, sondern externe Lautsprecher. Die Bedienung ist sehr einfach, weil das Gerät mit einer logisch konfigurierten Fernbedienung ausgestattet ist. Außerdem ist es durch einen sehr geringen Stromverbrauch ausgesprochen Umweltfreundlich. Weniger als 5 Watt im CD-Modus und weniger als 3 Watt im Radio-Modus. Der CD-Player ist sogar programmierbar. Das Gerät wird selbst nach Stundenlangem Gebrauch nicht heiß. Abgesehen von den mitgelieferten Lautsprechern die relativ bescheiden klingen ist dieses Gerät in seiner Preisklasse eines der Besten, die zur Zeit am Markt angeboten werden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2000 Mini Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2000 Mini Stereoanlage