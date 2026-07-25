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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam

7000 SeriesPerfectCare Steam Generator

PSG7300/80

Fast ironing with automatic steam
New PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for you to iron effortlessly with automatic steam. With our motion-sensor technology, powerful automatic steam is released when you start ironing. With OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics.
See all benefits

Effortless ironing. Great results.

Fast ironing with automatic steam

  • Auto steam w/ motion-sensor detection

  • Vertical steam for curtains/hang. items

  • OptimalTEMP no burn for any item

  • Up to 170g/min steam, steam boost 650g

  • 1 hour ironing w/ large 1.5L water tank

Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

Motion-sensor technology recognises when the iron is moving over your clothes and automatically releases powerful steam. Enjoy effortless and fast ironing while the iron does the steam work for you.

TurboPower steam engine for powerful steam

TurboPower steam engine for powerful steam

TurboPower steam engine for an improved ironing experience; more powerful steam flow without interruptions. The TurboPower engine cuts down on the wet spots on your garments during ironing*, making them wardrobe-ready with no waiting time to dry.

SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

SteamGlide Elite is our newest and most advanced technology for the ultimate gliding performance and excellent scratch resistance. Advanced Nano-Titanium layer provides superior gliding performance on all garments for the fastest results.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. vs PSG8000S

  2. compared to the MAX mode

  3. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute of steaming time.