2 year warranty
PSG7300/80
Auto steam w/ motion-sensor detection
Vertical steam for curtains/hang. items
OptimalTEMP no burn for any item
Up to 170g/min steam, steam boost 650g
1 hour ironing w/ large 1.5L water tank
Motion-sensor technology recognises when the iron is moving over your clothes and automatically releases powerful steam. Enjoy effortless and fast ironing while the iron does the steam work for you.
TurboPower steam engine for an improved ironing experience; more powerful steam flow without interruptions. The TurboPower engine cuts down on the wet spots on your garments during ironing*, making them wardrobe-ready with no waiting time to dry.
SteamGlide Elite is our newest and most advanced technology for the ultimate gliding performance and excellent scratch resistance. Advanced Nano-Titanium layer provides superior gliding performance on all garments for the fastest results.
Reviews
vs PSG8000S
compared to the MAX mode
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute of steaming time.