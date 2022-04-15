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OneBlade Pro 360 Face and body trimmer and shaver + 4 accessories

Discontinued

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OneBlade Pro 360Face and body trimmer and shaver + 4 accessories

QP6551/15

OneBlade Pro 360 Face and body trimmer and shaver + 4 accessories

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 697.1 kB
  • 15 April 2022

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 78.6 kB
  • 2 February 2026

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