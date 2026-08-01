2 year warranty
Refurbished
This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more
Protective SkinGlide coating
SteelPrecision blades
Motion Control sensor
360 D Flexing heads
Philips refurbished products are carefully renewed to high quality standards, giving returned products a second life. They offer a more sustainable and more affordable way to choose Philips quality, with the confidence of a 2 year warranty and full customer support.
A protective coating sits between the shaver heads and your skin to help the shaver glide more smoothly. Made with up to 250,000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, it improves gliding on skin by up to 30%*** to help minimise irritation and support comfortable daily shaving.
With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke for a close and efficient shave. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe for reliable cutting performance, shave after shave.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
compared to non-coated material
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
* Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019.
* * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge