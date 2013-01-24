Search terms
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brush head for sensitive skin
The Sensitive brush head provides extra-gentle cleansing with specially designed thinner bristles with unique technology that ensures a smooth glide without irritations. The brush has 32,000 silky-soft bristles for gentler cleansing. See all benefits
Sensitive Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
As gentle on your sensitive skin as cleansing by hand. Uniquely designed silky-soft bristles won't leave skin stripped or dry. The specially designed bristles are even thinner and softer than those of the normal brush head to deliver an even softer and more delicate cleansing experience specifically for sensitive skin.
All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky-soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3 x smaller than your pores and the dense brush reaches more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.
Simply click the brush head on and off. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.
For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling it off the device.
