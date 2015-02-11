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  • Brush head for sensitive skin
  • Brush head for sensitive skin
  • Brush head for sensitive skin
  • Brush head for sensitive skin
  • Brush head for sensitive skin
  • Brush head for sensitive skin
  • Brush head for sensitive skin
  • Brush head for sensitive skin

Discontinued

VisaPureSensitive Skin Cleansing Brush Head

SC5991/10

4.6
| (94) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Brush head for sensitive skin
The Sensitive brush head provides extra-gentle cleansing with specially designed thinner bristles with unique technology that ensures a smooth glide without irritations. The brush has 32,000 silky-soft bristles for gentler cleansing.
See all benefits

For clean and soft skin

Brush head for sensitive skin

  • For normal to sensitive skin

  • For daily use

  • Replace every 3 months

  • Easy to replace

Sensitive brush for normal to sensitive skin types

As gentle on your sensitive skin as cleansing by hand. Uniquely designed silky-soft bristles won't leave skin stripped or dry. The specially designed bristles are even thinner and softer than those of the normal brush head to deliver an even softer and more delicate cleansing experience specifically for sensitive skin.

Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky-soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3 x smaller than your pores and the dense brush reaches more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

94

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2

11/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

fantastic

these heads are good value and easy to replace, the brush is amazing, my skin is the best it has ever been, well worth spending your money on. i love this and when you look at the prices of other big brand brushes, these work out really good value.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

20/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Revelation

Brush great adapts to the skin, thoroughly cleans the face. Is effective :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

17/12/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Perfect

Perfect voor de gevoelige huid. Ik kies altijd dit borsteltje omdat t zo goed bevalt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid

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