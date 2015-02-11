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  • Brush head for deep pore cleansing
  • Brush head for deep pore cleansing
  • Brush head for deep pore cleansing
  • Brush head for deep pore cleansing
  • Brush head for deep pore cleansing
  • Brush head for deep pore cleansing
  • Brush head for deep pore cleansing
  • Brush head for deep pore cleansing

Discontinued

VisaPureDeep Pore Cleansing Brush

SC5996/00

4.6
| (94) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Brush head for deep pore cleansing
The Deep pore brush head deeply cleanses the pores. It helps to reduce blackheads and is designed to reduce the appearance of pores, thanks to the ultra-thin bristles, which are smaller than your pores.
See all benefits

For clean and soft skin

Brush head for deep pore cleansing

  • Deep pore cleansing

  • For daily use

  • Replace every 3 months

  • Easy to replace

Deep pore brush for all skin types

Deep pore brush reduces and prevents visibility of pores and blackheads. The brush comes with a unique combination of thicker and thinner bristles. The thin bristles reach the pores and cleanse them well, while the thicker bristles swipe away the dirt. Prevents and reduces the appearance of pores in 9/10 women.*

Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky-soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3 x smaller than your pores and the dense brush reaches more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

94

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2

11/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

fantastic

these heads are good value and easy to replace, the brush is amazing, my skin is the best it has ever been, well worth spending your money on. i love this and when you look at the prices of other big brand brushes, these work out really good value.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

20/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Revelation

Brush great adapts to the skin, thoroughly cleans the face. Is effective :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

17/12/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Perfect

Perfect voor de gevoelige huid. Ik kies altijd dit borsteltje omdat t zo goed bevalt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a test with the deep pore brush in Korea (2014)