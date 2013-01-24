Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

    SC5996/10
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect
      -{discount-value}

      Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

      SC5996/10
      Find support for this product

      Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect

      The Deep Pore Cleansing brush deeply cleanses the pores. It helps to reduce blackheads, and is designed to reduce the appearance of pores. Gentle enough for daily use. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £13.00
      Find similar products

      Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

      Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect

      The Deep Pore Cleansing brush deeply cleanses the pores. It helps to reduce blackheads, and is designed to reduce the appearance of pores. Gentle enough for daily use. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect

      For clean and soft skin

      • Replace every 3 months
      • For daily use
      • All skin types
      • Easy to replace
      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Unique bristle composition for deep pore cleansing

      The deep pore brush comes with a unique combination of thicker and thinner bristles. The thin bristles reach the pores and cleanse them well, while the thicker bristles swipe away the dirt. The brush consists of 20,000 bristles smaller than the size of your pores, for a superior cleanse. An easy way to clean and healthy-looking skin without impurities.

      For best results, replace the brush every 3 months

      Replace the brush regularly for the best cleansing results. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device

      Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

      Simply click the brush head on and off. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

      Technical Specifications

      • Benefits

        Type of skin
        for all types of skin

      • Ease of use

        Compatible with
        Philips VisaPure Essential
        Replacement
        Easy snap-on brush head
        Recommended replacement
        Every 3 months

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Extended warranty on selected products

          Easy access to product support

          Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          Klarna - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Student discount