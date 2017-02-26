ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Discontinued

Philips AventNewborn Starter Set

SCD371/00

4.8
| (20) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
The handy collection SCD371/00 by Philips Avent including 4 Classic+ feeding bottles (2 x 4 oz and 2 x 9 oz), a bottle and teat brush, and a white translucent soother 0–6 months.
See all benefits

Easy to clean for perfect hygiene

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • Classic+ (new)

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

In contrast to other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the teat, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the teat opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

Fussing is reduced, especially at night

Fussing is reduced, especially at night

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true at night.*

Baby controls milk flow for less spit-up, burping and wind

Baby controls milk flow for less spit-up, burping and wind

The unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and wind.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

20

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

26/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great kit

Great kit. Perfect to get started...saves the hassle of figuring out teet sizes and means you have the larger on hand when needed. Fits perfectly into the Philips microwave steriliser. Only one dummy is supplied. Maybe two or three could be supplied to use whilst this one is being sterilised. The teet brush is handy and allows easy cleaning.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

28/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

All you need to get started

This kit really does contain all of the bottles and teats to get you started with bottle feeding. I like the shape of the bottles, and the fact that you get two sizes. The small ones are handy for when your baby is tiny and doesn't need the big bottles, and then you can change to the larger bottles when your baby and their appetite gets bigger. The size one teats are perfect for up to 1 month, and then size 2 for a faster flow after that, so this kit is all you need for bottle-feeding up until about 6 months. I find with these bottles that my little girl is less likely to suffer from colic and trapped wind- which is so important. I also like the cleaning brush- it's the perfect size and shape for properly cleaning the whole bottle and all around the teats.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

16/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great little starter bundle

Love this starter kit. It covers all your feeding needs with a baby. All useful items.

This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.