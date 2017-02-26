2 year warranty
Discontinued
Classic+ (new)
In contrast to other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the teat, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the teat opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true at night.*
The unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and wind.
4.8
of 5
20
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ChrisV
26/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great kit
Great kit. Perfect to get started...saves the hassle of figuring out teet sizes and means you have the larger on hand when needed. Fits perfectly into the Philips microwave steriliser. Only one dummy is supplied. Maybe two or three could be supplied to use whilst this one is being sterilised. The teet brush is handy and allows easy cleaning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Lalalynda
28/01/2017
United Kingdom
All you need to get started
This kit really does contain all of the bottles and teats to get you started with bottle feeding. I like the shape of the bottles, and the fact that you get two sizes. The small ones are handy for when your baby is tiny and doesn't need the big bottles, and then you can change to the larger bottles when your baby and their appetite gets bigger. The size one teats are perfect for up to 1 month, and then size 2 for a faster flow after that, so this kit is all you need for bottle-feeding up until about 6 months. I find with these bottles that my little girl is less likely to suffer from colic and trapped wind- which is so important. I also like the cleaning brush- it's the perfect size and shape for properly cleaning the whole bottle and all around the teats.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Sabz
16/01/2017
United Kingdom
Great little starter bundle
Love this starter kit. It covers all your feeding needs with a baby. All useful items.
This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.