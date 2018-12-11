2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pieces
Fast flow
6m+
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Bite resistant and smooth teat designed for your growing baby's changing needs.
Petals and ridges inside the teat allow flexibility without collapse, for an uninterrupted feed.
4.7
of 5
95
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
achoksi
11/12/2018
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
good
easy to use. good grip. easy wash. flexible. nice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF044/27 Natural teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF044/27 Natural teat
Caitpaigexo
05/10/2018
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Super helpful!
This teat performs much better to any regular ones. I was very impressed! It was easy to use due to the way it was designed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF044/27 Natural teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF044/27 Natural teat
cloudy71
01/10/2018
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Excellet teats
This teat is brilliantly made, soft for babies, but strong, designed well. Soft, anti-colic value to help reduce discomfort or colic. Does exactly what it needs to do and overall my son was impressed and seemed to feed from the teat ok, no issues with the use or design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF044/27 Natural teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF044/27 Natural teat
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011