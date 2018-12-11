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All series

  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural teat

SCF044/27

4.7
| (95) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our soft and anti-collapse ribbed teat is designed for growing babies. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch-on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Natural latch on

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 2 pieces

  • Fast flow

  • 6m+

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Soft and smooth silicone for your baby's changing needs

Bite resistant and smooth teat designed for your growing baby's changing needs.

Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

Petals and ridges inside the teat allow flexibility without collapse, for an uninterrupted feed.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

95

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

11/12/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good

easy to use. good grip. easy wash. flexible. nice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF044/27 Natural teat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF044/27 Natural teat

05/10/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Super helpful!

This teat performs much better to any regular ones. I was very impressed! It was easy to use due to the way it was designed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF044/27 Natural teat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF044/27 Natural teat

01/10/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellet teats

This teat is brilliantly made, soft for babies, but strong, designed well. Soft, anti-colic value to help reduce discomfort or colic. Does exactly what it needs to do and overall my son was impressed and seemed to feed from the teat ok, no issues with the use or design.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF044/27 Natural teat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF044/27 Natural teat

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011