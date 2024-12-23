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  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1

Philips Avent Sootherultra start

SCF075/01

4.7
| (434) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Soothing newborns from day 1
Peace of mind from soothing your newborn from day one. The Philips Avent ultra start soother is made to fit your newborn's little mouth and can be safely used until they're six months old. No matter who's taking care of baby, comfort and relief are close by!
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Little and light for a fit that's just right

Soothing newborns from day 1

  • Designed for newborns

  • Orthodontic and BPA-free

  • 2 pack

  • 0-2m

Lightweight soother for newborns, safe to use until 6 months

Lightweight soother for newborns, safe to use until 6 months

Our newborn soother is specially designed to fit tiny mouths and faces. Its lightweight, ringless design makes it an ideal first soother, and it's suitable for babies up to 6 months old. The teat shape and size help your baby transition easily to our Philips Avent ultra air and ultra soft soother ranges, so their natural suckling needs are always met.

98% teat acceptance*

98% teat acceptance*

When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soothers.

Optimal for healthy oral development

Optimal for healthy oral development

Our orthodontic, symmetrical, soft silicone teats are designed for natural oral development.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

434

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

23/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect dummy for little mouths

I had no problem at all getting my baby to latch on to these dummies. They're lightweight and beautifully designed with soothing colours and a BPA free silicone teat which has been developed to reduce pressure on their teeth and gums. I love that they come with a sterilisation/storage case which keeps them safe and away from germs whilst they're not in use. Have recommended to several of my pregnant friends as a great first dummy to try.

Pros

Lightweight, food safe, orthodontist designed, cute,

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

21/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The product has good features

This product is amazing for baby's who loves dummy's it's deffo worth getting for ur newborn or 6 month old

Pros

It suits the baby's mouth

Cons

It's a little heave for the baby to keep in there mouth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

20/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Soother scf075/03

My son absolutely loved this product. He has been using this for 5 weeks now and will not accept his old soothers at all. Also the first soother to not start splitting when bitten threw teething tooth grinding. Style is sleek and modern. I definitely recommend this product you will not be disappointed.

Pros

Everything about the soothers are great

Cons

None as yet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. The 2023 US consumer test confirms the 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soothers (n=201).

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use