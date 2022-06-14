2 year warranty
One-piece silicone design
0–6m
BPA-Free
2 pack
The special curved, heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby's face, so as to provide maximum comfort without bumping into their tiny nose.
Soothie has a durable one-piece design, made entirely from flexible medical grade silicone. Our team of experts specially created it for your newborn baby of 0-6 months
The Philips Avent Soothie range is distributed in hospitals all across Europe. It is trusted by doctors and nurses to soothe newborns.
4.1
of 5
335
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Rosie23764
14/06/2022
Nederland
Top voor baby met borstvoeding
Onze baby wilde geen enkele speen echt graag, na veel proberen hielt hij er een wel vast maar hij had in het begin altijd ‘ruzie’ met de speen. Wild heen en weer bewegen met z’n hoofd etc. Nu deze spenen gekocht en het ging gelijk goed! Als hij nu na de voeding nog zuig behoefte pakt hij deze speen heel graag aan, heeft ons en het echt geholpen
Pros
Pakt makkelijk
Cons
Beetje zwaar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie
Lemya
27/11/2021
Nederland
Super
Baby weigert andere spenen. Deze voor het eerst gebruikt en erg fijn in gebruik. Baby slaapt fijn met de soothie
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie
KOOPSTRA
19/11/2021
Nederland
Part of promotion
Uitstekende pasvorm
De spenen hebben een uitstekende pasvorm en onze dochter pakt de spenen goed
Pros
Pasvorm
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
All our Soothies have the same nipple shape, one-piece design and material, and come with a variety of shield shapes, including those distributed to hospitals across Europe
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use