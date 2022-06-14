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  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
  • Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face

Philips Avent SoothieSoothie

SCF099/20

4.1
| (335) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
Philips Avent Soothie is designed around the natural contours of your baby's face. Its curved, heart-shaped shield won't bump into their tiny nose. Made from medical grade silicone, Soothie is distributed in hospitals across Europe*
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Flexible medical grade silicone

Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face

  • One-piece silicone design

  • 0–6m

  • BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

Follows the curves of your baby's face for enhanced comfort

Follows the curves of your baby's face for enhanced comfort

The special curved, heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby's face, so as to provide maximum comfort without bumping into their tiny nose.

One-piece design, made from 100% medical grade silicone

One-piece design, made from 100% medical grade silicone

Soothie has a durable one-piece design, made entirely from flexible medical grade silicone. Our team of experts specially created it for your newborn baby of 0-6 months

Distributed by hospitals across Europe*

Distributed by hospitals across Europe*

The Philips Avent Soothie range is distributed in hospitals all across Europe. It is trusted by doctors and nurses to soothe newborns.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

335

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

14/06/2022

Nederland

Nederland

Top voor baby met borstvoeding

Onze baby wilde geen enkele speen echt graag, na veel proberen hielt hij er een wel vast maar hij had in het begin altijd ‘ruzie’ met de speen. Wild heen en weer bewegen met z’n hoofd etc. Nu deze spenen gekocht en het ging gelijk goed! Als hij nu na de voeding nog zuig behoefte pakt hij deze speen heel graag aan, heeft ons en het echt geholpen

Pros

Pakt makkelijk

Cons

Beetje zwaar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie

27/11/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Super

Baby weigert andere spenen. Deze voor het eerst gebruikt en erg fijn in gebruik. Baby slaapt fijn met de soothie

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie

19/11/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Uitstekende pasvorm

De spenen hebben een uitstekende pasvorm en onze dochter pakt de spenen goed

Pros

Pasvorm

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. All our Soothies have the same nipple shape, one-piece design and material, and come with a variety of shield shapes, including those distributed to hospitals across Europe

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use