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All series

  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime

Discontinued

Philips AventNight-time soother

SCF176/22

2.6
| (27) Reviews
Convenient soothing at bedtime
Comfort your baby at bedtime with the Philips Avent Classic Night-Time soother: our glow-in-the-dark handle makes it easier to find at night. As they sleep, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Unique glow-in-the-dark handle

Convenient soothing at bedtime

  • With glow-in-the-dark handle

  • 6–18m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow-in-the-dark handle helps you to find this soother without having to switch on the lights.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

27

Reviews

13/10/2018

Italia

Italia

Domanda

Il mio bimbo adora solo questi succhietti, ma possono essere utilizzati solo in un verso quelli per la notte?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/24 Succhietto Night Time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/24 Succhietto Night Time

01/04/2017

España

España

Muy original lque la anilla brille en la oscuridad

Mi niña utilizaba otra marca y no había quien se la quitara y tengo que deciros que estos chupetes le han gustado mucho. A nosotros los papás también nos han gustado por las anillas que brilllan en la oscuridad y facilitan encontrarlo y los capuchones para guardarlos por lo que lo hace más higiénico.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/24 Chupete nocturno

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/24 Chupete nocturno

28/12/2016

Italia

Italia

I ciucci avent ve li raccomando

Mio figlio ora quasi 11 mesi e li uso da quando è nato. Ho sia quelli semplici che quelli che si illuminano la notte. Mi piace molto il design e i disegni che hanno questi ciucci. E mio figlio prende solo questi tipi di ciucci gli altri non gli piacciono.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/22 Succhietto Night Time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/22 Succhietto Night Time

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Expose glow-in-the-dark handles to light before use.

  2. No. 1 global soother brand

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  4. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  5. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year