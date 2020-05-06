2 year warranty
Plush with ultra soft soother
0 m+
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
1 x snuggle and 1 x 0–6 M soother
No more hunting and searching for soothers! The plush animal makes the soother easy to find.
Babies will enjoy extra comfort when they cuddle their plush animals. Made of soft fabric, their lightly weighted paws help keep soothers in place.
The plush animal is compatible with all Philips Avent soothers, so you can mix and match and create the product that is right for baby.
4.7
of 5
175
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Mariola1984@
06/05/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Amazing soft dummy
I got this soft giraffe snuggle dummy for my little daughter Maya and im so pleased that i got it the dummy is soft not too hard on her gums , the snuggle giraffe is very comforting for her when she asleep and the best thing you can detach giraffe if its need a wash love it will buy it again
Pros
Soft easy detached dummy
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF348/11 ultra soft snuggle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF348/11 ultra soft snuggle
Diamondbabycaz
06/04/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great for newborns
The toy was easy to open it was very clean and in enclosed packaging my baby loved it straight away she gripped onto the giraffe and soothes her when she cried too as it gave her something soft to cling too other than myself easy to wipe clean and so easy to wash highly recommend
Pros
Easy to wipe
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF348/11 ultra soft snuggle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF348/11 ultra soft snuggle
Agnes2009
13/03/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Cute little giraffe with soother
My baby absolutely love cute little giraffe with soother. Soother : Silicone material is ultra soft, they are light weight, perfect size (don't squish his little nose) Cute little giraffe : Is a gorgeous soft toy, nice to touch... quality is excellent, very safe for babies. Right size and that it fit with soother, easy to find at night. My baby boy takes cute giraffe it everywhere, love playing and sleeps with him. I recommend by another mums, this is really very cool and safe products for you little one
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF348/11 ultra soft snuggle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF348/11 ultra soft snuggle
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
According to a consumer test in the USA with 112 mums in 2016, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation
2016–2017 consumer tests in the USA show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured teat used in our ultra soft and ultra air soothers
No. 1 global soother brand
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage