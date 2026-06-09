Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Philips Avent SCF551/03 Spout Cup
Discontinued
Support
SCF551/03
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (6)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilise my Philips Avent products?
Can I use this product in the microwave?
Is this product dishwasher safe?
What material are the cups made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What to do when my Philips Avent spout collapses