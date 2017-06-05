2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.2
of 5
109
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
BertBerry
05/06/2017
United Kingdom
Brilliant
I used these with my daughter when she turned one to get her away from bottles, she took to it instantly. The teet is soft and easy to drink from. I only wish buying extra teets were easier to get and cheaper then a bottle !
This review was made for SCF551/15 Spout Cup
This review was made for SCF551/15 Spout Cup
ecb91
10/02/2017
United Kingdom
Perfect
I used this for my 10 month old nephew. He hasn't taken well to other cups but instantly took to this one. The bright colours made it appealing and the shape made it easy to hold. I highly recommend this product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF551/15 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF551/15 Spout Cup
Dp87
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great for moving onto the next stage of drinking.
My daughter is very very fussy when it comes to bottles that she drinks out of. I bought so many different types and she would throw them to the side and demand her baby bottle. So when I tried these I expected the same results, I was however pleasantly surprised to see she accepted it very easily. I think that as the top Is very flexible similar to the teat on her baby bottle is the reason for the easier transition. The flow is great she doesn't ever choke on getting too much water out of her bottle nor does she seem to take ages drinking due to little coming out. The bottle is nice and easy for her to grip onto with either one or two hands which is good as it means I don't have to hold it for her. It's very easy to take apart and clean ao I don't have to worry about unseen mould hiding. Overall I would recommend this bottle it's perfect for introducing the next stage of drinking for them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF551/15 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF551/15 Spout Cup