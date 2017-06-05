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        Philips AventSCF551/05 Spout Cup

        SCF551/05

        4.2
        | (109) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
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        Reviews

        These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        4.2

        of 5

        109

        Reviews

        88%

        recommend this product

        05/06/2017

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        Brilliant

        I used these with my daughter when she turned one to get her away from bottles, she took to it instantly. The teet is soft and easy to drink from. I only wish buying extra teets were easier to get and cheaper then a bottle !

        This review was made for SCF551/15 Spout Cup

        This review was made for SCF551/15 Spout Cup

        10/02/2017

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        Perfect

        I used this for my 10 month old nephew. He hasn't taken well to other cups but instantly took to this one. The bright colours made it appealing and the shape made it easy to hold. I highly recommend this product!

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for SCF551/15 Spout Cup

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for SCF551/15 Spout Cup

        08/02/2017

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        Great for moving onto the next stage of drinking.

        My daughter is very very fussy when it comes to bottles that she drinks out of. I bought so many different types and she would throw them to the side and demand her baby bottle. So when I tried these I expected the same results, I was however pleasantly surprised to see she accepted it very easily. I think that as the top Is very flexible similar to the teat on her baby bottle is the reason for the easier transition. The flow is great she doesn't ever choke on getting too much water out of her bottle nor does she seem to take ages drinking due to little coming out. The bottle is nice and easy for her to grip onto with either one or two hands which is good as it means I don't have to hold it for her. It's very easy to take apart and clean ao I don't have to worry about unseen mould hiding. Overall I would recommend this bottle it's perfect for introducing the next stage of drinking for them.

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for SCF551/15 Spout Cup

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for SCF551/15 Spout Cup

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