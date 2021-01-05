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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Baby bottles & teats
All series
Philips Avent Natural baby bottle
Discontinued
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SCF693/27
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Eco passport - English (US)
User manual - English (US)
All (8)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Is this product recyclable?
Do the Philips Avent trainer handles fit all bottles and cups?
Which scale to use on my Philips Avent feeding bottles?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventFeeding bottle screw ring
Baby Bottle TeatsNatural Teat
AventFeeding bottle sealing disc
Bottle and teat brush
Avent Natural Bottles do not fit my Philips steriliser
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