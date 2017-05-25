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  • Weaning spoons with soft tip
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  • Weaning spoons with soft tip
  • Weaning spoons with soft tip
  • Weaning spoons with soft tip
  • Weaning spoons with soft tip
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Weaning spoons with soft tip
  • Weaning spoons with soft tip
  • Weaning spoons with soft tip

Discontinued

Philips AventToddler weaning spoons 6m+

SCF710/00

4.4
| (9) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Weaning spoons with soft tip
Philips Avent toddler weaning spoons SCF710/00 for your child's development stages
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Avent weaning

Weaning spoons with soft tip

0% BPA

Easy-clean and dishwasher safe

Long-reach handle

Long-reach handle

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

9

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

3
2

25/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent spoons

I got one of these spoons with a pack of Avent storage pots. It is brilliant and I am seeking out more. The handle is solid and has a good weight. The spoon is shallow so baby can actually eat everything from it. I would recommend these.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

13/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

brilliant!

I was surprised but this spoon is actually the perfect feeding spoon. The orange part is silicon, so nice and soft, but usefully the white plastic part gives the handle just the right amount of rigidity. I have other silicone spoons that are not as good as the bowl part is too chunky & too rounded - this one has a nice "sharp" edge to it so you can wipe dribbles off without just smearing it further. I always recommend this now. Brilliant!!! - just need some other colours to choose from!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

11/03/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Top

Mein Baby liebt den Löffel. Er isst mit keinem anderen mehr. Hat bisher keinerlei Verfärbungen.

This review was made for SCF710/00 Fütterlöffel für Kinder ab 6 Monaten

This review was made for SCF710/00 Fütterlöffel für Kinder ab 6 Monaten

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Soft-tip is excluded for the United States