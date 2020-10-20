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2 year warranty
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Food makers & tableware
All series
Philips Avent Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Discontinued
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SCF710/00
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User manual
All (5)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Is the spoon safe to my baby's gums?
Can I sterilise my spoon?
Is this product dishwasher safe?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
I find some scratches on my spoon after a few times of use. Is it still safe?
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