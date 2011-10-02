2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHD8600UG/10
Clear wireless music
SHD8600UG/10 headphones to freely enjoy TV and music around your home. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offer extra fit and comfort.
Over-ear
Black
The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analogue signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.
Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.
3.5
of 5
27
Reviews
KeithO
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent design and comfortable to use.
After a little difficulty in getting sufficient volume when I discovered that my TV allowed the headphone socket output volume to be adjusted this head set is remarkably comfortable and easy to use. Perhaps the one slight downside is the difficulty in placing the set in the charge cradle. But I'll soon master that. Altogether a very good buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600UG Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600UG Wireless HiFi Headphone
WimEindhoven
18/05/2013
Nederland
Doet wie moet ie doen, super geluid, licht en comfortabel!!
Was op zoek naar een tv koptelefoon voor de kids, deze overtreft mijn verwachtingen. Het geluid is goed, diepe bassen, ook hoog is goed, en goede dynamiek, geen ruis, geen onderbrekingen, of interferenties. Heb er zelf muziek en film mee geluisterd. Je kan makkelijk een hele film mee kijken, hij is licht en zit comfortabel, je krijgt geen warme oren. En het omgevingsgeluid wordt voldoende tegen gehouden door de leren schelpkussens. Design is stijlvol en zeer functioneel, maar voelt licht en plastic aan. Ook laden gaat gemakkelijk, je hoeft de koptelefoon alleen op basisstation te zetten/leggen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600UG Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600UG Wireless HiFi Headphone
Dixi
30/11/2011
Nederland
Voldoet aan mijn wensen!
Simpel in het gebruik met uitzondelijke prestatie.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600UG Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600UG Wireless HiFi Headphone